Yanks' Jasson Domínguez, with catch of Salvador Perez's drive, shows learning curve in left field

NEW YORK — The Martian is tracking down fly balls on Mother Earth.
Maligned for dubious defense when the New York Yankees first moved him to left field last year, Jasson Domínguez made their best catch of the early season when he robbed Salvador Perez of an extra-base hit in Monday night's 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Domínguez's leaping, backhand grab at the warning track of Perez's 106.4 mph, 347-foot drive had a 60% catch probability, according to MLB Statcast. That was the lowest of any Yankees catch this season.
''Got a good jump on it, the speed, the action of the ball,'' Domínguez said. ''At that point, you don't even know how tough. You just come get it.''
He added a running catch to the glove side on the warning track of Jonathan India's 102.9 mph shot in the sixth.
''Those are two really good ones. What I like is the ease in the routes and the ease that he's getting to those balls,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ''I feel like that's where he's really — even since the start of the season, I feel like he's grown and just the right footwork, the right move to the ball, and that's when you're going to start to see his range with his speed show up.''
Nicknamed ''El Marciano'' as a teenager in the Dominican Republic for his out-of-this-world talent, Domínguez signed with the Yankees as a 16-year-old in 2019 for a $5.1 million bonus.
A center fielder as he moved through the minors, he made an instant impact at the plate two years ago. But following his shift to left, Domínguez's defensive struggles in left made highlight shows in 2024 and '25.