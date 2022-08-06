LEEDS, ENGLAND – There was a distinct American flavor to Leeds' 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton to open the English Premier League season on Saturday.

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson played a key part in the winning goal in the 74th minute as he rushed in to meet a cross from Patrick Bamford, although it was credited as an own goal by defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, who tried to clear the ball only to poke it into his own net.

Aaronson and fellow U.S. international Tyler Adams made their first starts for Leeds, which is coached by Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch — a 48-year-old longtime MLS midfielder in his first year coaching at England's highest level.

"All the debutants did quite well," Marsch told the BBC. "[Aaronson] is relentless. He is nonstop. His work rate is incredible. I know him well and the thing I know about him is he is only going to get better."

Leeds signed the 21-year-old Aaronson last mont to a five-year contract. He spent 2021-22 for Red Bull Salzburg in Germany after playing as a teenager with Philadelphia Union in MLS.

The own goal completed a turnaround for Leeds, which went behind early when Daniel Podence scored for the visitors in the sixth minute with a volley that spun off the turf and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Aaronson went close to an equalizer when his neat turn and shot was deflected for a corner, but Rodrigo tied the score at 1-1 with a goal in the 24th minte. Ait-Nouri was caught dithering in his penalty area and, when the ball broke to Rodrigo on the right edge of the box, the Spain forward drilled a low angled shot inside goalkeeper Jose Sa's near post.