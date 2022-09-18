MILWAUKEE — New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter's box.

Caratini had just received a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and was attempting to get the ball back to the pitcher, but the catcher's throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet.

Gonzalez was examined byan athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game. Caratini reacted apologetically as soon as his throw hit Gonzalez.

This marked the second straight night that Gonzalez had to leave a game early. He was removed from the Yankees' 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday due to an illness.

