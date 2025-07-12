Yanks' Cody Bellinger hits 3rd home run of game against Cubs, an inning after being robbed

NEW YORK — Robbed an inning earlier, Cody Bellinger wasn't sure his first three-homer game had been swiped away again.
''I didn't know at first,'' he said. ''For that third one to finally get over feels pretty good.''
Bellinger hit three two-run homers against his former team and was denied a fourth by a spectacular catch, leading the Yankees to an 11-0 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Aaron Judge made a trio of outstanding grabs in right field for the Yankees, who have won fifth straight games following a a six-game losing streak.
Bellinger, whose dad Clay played for the Yankees from 1999 to 2001, is a two-time All-Star and 2019 NL MVP.
He spent 2023 and '24 with the Cubs, hitting .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 130 games last year while missing time because of a broken right rib. The Cubs traded him to New York in December with $52.5 million remaining on his contract and agreed to pay the Yankees $5 million.
He homered in a three-run third off Chris Flexen and in the fifth against Caleb Thielbar for this 18th multi-homer game. Bellinger nearly went deep in the seventh but was robbed by Kyle Tucker on a drive above the right-field wall.
''I was watching it. He timed it up perfect, so I was a little sick about it, honestly,'' Bellinger said. ''But it was a good catch.''