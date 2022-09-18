MILWAUKEE — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th home run of the season on Sunday, moving three shy of Roger Maris' American League record with 16 games remaining.
Judge drove a sinker from Milwaukee's Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count to the opposite field in right in the third inning. The 414-foot drive that left the bat at 112 mph.
Judge, had not homered in his previous three games since going deep twice at Boston's Fenway Park.
Maris hit 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth in 1927.
