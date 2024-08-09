Yankees vs. Rangers game postponed Friday due to rain

For the Saturday doubleheader, the Yankees will start left-hander Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA) in the first game and right-hander Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.09 ERA) in the nightcap. The Rangers have yet to announce their starters but their first two scheduled starters for the series were left-hander Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA) and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62 ERA).