Yankees vs Dodgers: The World Series' most frequent rivalry through the years

The Yankees won Game 5 by 2-1, sending the Series back to the Bronx. The Dodgers led 8-5 in Game 6 but New York rallied in the sixth inning and had two men on base with two outs and DiMaggio at bat. The Yankees star sent a drive that seemed headed for the left-field seats. AL Gionfriddo, inserted for defense at the start of the inning, took off on a dead run with his back to the ball, twisted his body at the last moment and speared the shot for the out. DiMaggio, never one to show emotion on the field, kicked the dirt in frustration.