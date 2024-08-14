Yankees slugger Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for the 1st time

CHICAGO — Juan Soto hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, connecting in three consecutive at-bats for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox.
By Associated Press
The slugger began his outburst with a two-run shot to left field off starter Jonathan Cannon in the third inning and went the other way again on a leadoff homer in the fifth.
''It locks me in every time I hit the ball that way,'' Soto said. ''I feel like that's my strength right there. I feel really good about it.''
The four-time All-Star added his 33rd homer of the season in the seventh off left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard, pulling a drive to right that made it 4-0.
With a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game, Soto walked his final time up in the ninth. He smiled after swinging and missing at a 3-0 pitch that was a little out of the strike zone.
''I was ready," Soto said with a grin.
His big night at the plate powered the Yankees to a 4-1 victory that moved them into first place in the AL East, a half-game ahead of Baltimore.
It was the 40th three-homer game in Yankees history, including the postseason. New York rookie Ben Rice had one earlier this summer, on July 6 against Boston.
The 25-year-old Soto has 23 career multi-homer games. The only player with more by age 25 was Hall of Fame slugger Mel Ott with 24.
In his last 28 games, Soto is batting .351 with 12 home runs and a 1.233 OPS.
''I've been working on just trying to be accurate to the ball,'' he said. ''Just be accurate with my barrel and see what happens.''
