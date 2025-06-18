Yankees searching for answers after 3rd straight shutout

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees' offense is drifting toward uncharted territory — and not in a good way.
The team tied a franchise record by getting shut out for the third straight game Tuesday night, when the Yankees went 0 for 10 with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
''Obviously, we're not getting the job done,'' outfielder Cody Bellinger said. ''We're not getting a lot of baserunners. We're not causing traffic. We've got to keep going and wake up tomorrow and we've got to get going.''
The Yankees have been blanked in three consecutive games seven times in their 123-year history — but only three times in the last 50 years, most recently from Sept. 22-24, 2016.
The last major league team to get shut out in four straight games was the Kansas City Royals in September 2017.
''It's a little bit foreign for us to go through this for a few days,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
New York has lost five in a row and mustered only five runs in its past six games, including a 1-0 win last Thursday in Kansas City. The last time the Yankees scored five runs or fewer in a six-game span was August 1968.
In the past six games, New York is batting .164.