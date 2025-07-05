Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt is expected to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs a second Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of next year, a huge blow to New York's injury-riddled rotation.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Saturday, acknowledging the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in Schmidt's right elbow.
''We're making sure we have all the opinions," Boone said, "but I think it's pretty much inevitable.''
Schmidt had an MRI on Friday and was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm soreness, one day after his start in Toronto was cut short following three innings.
The 29-year-old right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery 8 years ago, is 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts this season for a scuffling Yankees club that had lost five consecutive games.
''He's become a really, really good starting pitcher in this league. So, it's a tough blow," Boone said. "Every team has their share of these things that happen and we've got to be able to absorb it and hopefully get some guys back in the mix soon and create another opportunity for somebody else to hopefully step in and pick up the slack.''
Cam Schlittler, a 24-year-old right-hander, could be the immediate short-term replacement. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since he was promoted from Double-A Somerset on June 3.
''We'll make that call next week," Boone said before his team's Subway Series game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. "Obviously, we'll have to insert somebody. So we're kind of working through that.''