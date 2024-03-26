MEXICO CITY — New York Yankees outfielder Oscar González left Monday night's exhibition loss to Diablos Rojos after he fouled a ball off his face in the second inning.

González got jammed on an inside pitch and the ball ricocheted off the handle of his bat directly up into his face, knocking off his helmet. He was sitting upright as he was driven off the field in a cart.

The Yankees said González was treated at the ballpark for a right eye contusion. Team physician Dr. Carlos Smith accompanied González to Centro Medico ABC in Mexico City for further evaluation and testing, the club said.

Jose Trevino had two hits and two RBIs for New York in its 8-5 loss. Luis Serna, a 19-year-old right-hander from San Luis Colorado, Mexico, was charged with five runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton were among a handful of Yankees regulars who made the trip to Mexico City for the pair of exhibition games. New York also lost 4-3 to Diablos Rojos on Sunday .

According to the Major League Baseball office in Mexico, the Yankees are the most popular team in Mexico, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

New York visits Houston on Thursday on opening day.

Diosbel Arias hit a grand slam during Diablos Rojos' eight-run third inning on Monday night. Juan Carlos Gamboa, who finished with two hits and three RBIs, also connected.

Diablos Rojos is the winningest team in Mexico with 16 championships.

