NEW YORK — The New York Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, getting mathematically eliminated with a rainy 7-1 loss Sunday to the Arizona Diamondbacks as Zac Gallen got his 17th win.

Arizona (82-73) won for the sixth time in seven games and remained in position for the NL's second wild card, a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. The Diamondbacks also clinched their first winning season since 2019.

New York (78-77) was eliminated from contention with a week to play. The Yankees head on the road to Toronto and Kansas City is in danger of finishing with a losing record for the first time since 1992.

New York would have 85 wins if the Yankees finish 7-0. Baltimore (97 wins) and Tampa Bay (95) will split the AL East and the top wild card, and Toronto (87) is in position for the second wild card. Texas (86) could win the West or get a wild card card in a race that includes Seattle (84) or Houston (85). Because the Astros and Mariners play three times in the final week, one must finish with more wins than the Yankees.

Gallen (17-8) allowed three hits in six innings, struck out eight and walked two. He won for the third time in four starts and had his fourth scoreless outing this season.

Tommy Pham and Christian Walker produced sacrifice flies on consecutive pitches in the first inning off Carlos Rodón (3-7) and that was enough for Gallen, who is second in wins, one behind Atlanta's Spencer Strider.

Evan Longoria added a two-run single and Geraldo Perdomo had a sacrifice fly in Arizona's three-run seventh following an error by New York left fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a wild pitch by Randy Vásquez. Walker added an RBI groundout in the eighth and Gabriel Moreno hit an RBI double in the ninth.

The Yankees avoided getting shutout when Aaron Judge drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

The game started about 50 minutes late and the rain never stopped. It grew heavier during the middle innings but lessened in the final innings.

Rodón allowed five runs — three earned — and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

CALL A WEATHER FRIEND

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he was going to call Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore to get an update on the forecast.

Lovullo met Cantore in Atlanta when Arizona television play-by-play announcer Steve Berthiaume made the introduction.

''You get that, you got to take advantage of it,'' Lovullo said before the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte (illness) was scratched from the original lineup.

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (right elbow) threw 25 pitches in two innings in his second rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Saturday and could be activated for the final week. A free agent after this season, Montas was 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight games after being acquired from Oakland at last year's trade deadline and has not pitched since Sept. 16, 2022. … C Jose Trevino (torn right wrist) said he plans to start hitting in a few weeks and should be ready for spring training. … OF Everson Pereira (hamstring) missed his ninth straight game.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.37 ERA) opposes New York RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65) Monday afternoon in the makeup of Saturday's postponed game.

___

