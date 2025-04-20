Yankees' Max Fried loses no-hit bid vs. Rays when official scorer changes decision in 8th inning

Last May 11, Fried pitched seven hitless innings for Atlanta at the New York Mets' Citi Field and was removed after 109 pitches in a 4-1 win. Joe Jiménez worked around a pair of walks in the eighth before Raisel Iglesias retired the first two batters of the ninth. J.D. Martinez homered just over the wall in right field on the next pitch off Iglesias.