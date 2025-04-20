Yankees' Max Fried loses no-hit bid vs. Rays when official scorer changes decision in 8th inning

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees left-hander Max Fried lost a no-hit bid in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays just as the bottom of the eighth inning was about to start when the official scorer changed a sixth-inning call to a hit from an error.
Rookie Chandler Simpson hit a grounder into the hole between first and second with one out in the sixth and reached when the ball bounced off the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Official scorer Bill Mathews at first called the play an error,
Fried was hitless through seven innings and was about to throw his first pitch of the eighth when Mathews announced he changed the decision to an error. Mathews said he looked at several video replays and determined Simpson would have beaten any throw to first.
Jake Mangum then led off the eighth with a clean single to center on Fried's fifth pitch of the inning. Fried allowed two hits in 7 2/3 innings, throwing 102 pitches.
New York had made three defensive gems to keep Tampa Bay hitless and led 3-0.
In the third, Fried hustled to first base to beat the speedy Simpson by half a step on a grounder to Goldschmidt.
Then to end the fifth, Trent Grisham robbed Mangum with a diving catch in deep right-center before throwing out Danny Jansen attempting to tag up and go to second.