Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. has The Seventy Percent Solution

NEW YORK — Jazz Chisholm Jr. has The Seventy Percent Solution.
While most athletes talk about the urge to give 100% or even 110%, the New York Yankees infielder thinks his success since returning from the injured list has been caused by limiting intensity.
''Just go at 70%. That's what's been working for me,'' he said Friday night after his three-run, go-ahead homer in the first inning and four RBIs sparked the Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 9-6 in the opening meeting this year of the AL East rivals. ''Play at 70%: defense, offense, running, everything. Stay healthy. You don't overswing. You don't swing and miss as much, and you're a great player at 70%.''
Chisholm is hitting .500 (8 for 16) with two homers, six RBIs and three steals in four games since returning Tuesday from a strained right oblique, an April 29 injury that caused him to miss 28 games.
''He's squaring balls up. He's got so much talent and power, and he doesn't have to go reach for it," manager Aaron Boone said. ''That kind of wiry thing he's got inside him, he doesn't have to work too hard to generate it. So nice and easy is always good for Jazz."
Chisholm raised his season average this week from .181 to .223.
''He's a game-changer,'' Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. ''When you step out there in Yankee Stadium, the adrenaline is going to be flowing. It's really just about slowing everything down and just take a nice, easy approach.''
Solving the mindset issue was credited by Chisholm to assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler.