Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. has The Seventy Percent Solution

''I've really heard that, all my life, is that I need to tone down on the way I play, because it's really over — it's electric, but you can be electric while being controlled at the same time," Chisholm said. "My 70% running is probably faster than a lot of guys in the league, too. So if at 70% I'm hitting balls 108, 109 (mph), playing great defense and out running and having stolen bases. I think that's where I should stay at."