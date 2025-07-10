Yankees cut 2-time batting champ DJ LeMahieu with nearly $22 million left on contract

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was cut Wednesday by the New York Yankees with almost $22 million remaining on his contract, one day after the two-time batting champion got demoted to the bench.
''It's been a tough couple days. Some hard conversations," manager Aaron Boone said before New York's game against the Seattle Mariners. "But in the end, feel like this is the right thing to do at this time."
LeMahieu, who turns 37 on Sunday, was designated for assignment and fellow infielder Jorbit Vivas was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York has seven days to trade or release LeMahieu, or send him outright to the minors — an assignment he would have the right to refuse in favor of free agency.
It's very unlikely another team would claim LeMahieu off waivers because he's still owed $21,612,903 from the $90 million, six-year deal he signed with the Yankees prior to the 2021 season. New York must pay him $6,612,903 for the rest of this season and $15 million in 2026.
''Tough decisions," general manager Brian Cashman said. "It ultimately comes down to how this roster sits and what's best. You want to provide your manager with enough chess moves.''
LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star, was batting .266 with two homers, 12 RBIs and a .674 OPS. He made his season debut May 13 after recovering from a left calf strain and had a .310 average in his last 31 games since June 1.
A versatile defender in the past, LeMahieu has made all 35 of his starts at second base this year — even though he's got plenty of experience at third and the Yankees essentially have a hole there.