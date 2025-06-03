Yankees closer Luke Weaver goes on injured list with strained left hamstring

NEW YORK — Luke Weaver's twinge was felt throughout the New York Yankees' fan base.
New York's closer went on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, two days after he got hurt while warming up during a 7-3 victory at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appears likely to be sidelined until early July or perhaps the All-Star break.
''Simply stepped off the back of the mound and just kind of got into a little bit of a hamstring stretch and just felt a little bit of an abnormal feeling,'' Weaver said Tuesday. ''A little alarming.''
Devin Williams, dropped as closer in late April with an 11.25 ERA in 10 games, regained the role in Weaver's absence.
''It was just a product of him scuffling there for a few outings out of the gate,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ''I feel like over the last month he's throwing the ball really well. He's in a really good rhythm right now — fully expect him to be the dominant guy he's been throughout his career.''
While the Yankees didn't place a timeframe on Weaver's return, the pitcher didn't dispute an ESPN report's estimate of four-to-six weeks.
''I don't want to get wrapped up in the numbers and I also don't want to discredit the timeline,'' he said.
New York made six roster moves before Tuesday night's series opener against Cleveland, also activating infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and right-hander Fernando Cruz from the injured list, recalling right-hander Yerry de los Santos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, optioning infielder Jorbit Vivas to the RailRiders and designating right-hander Carlos Carrasco for assignment.