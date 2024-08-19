Yankees and Tigers are kids for a day, mingling among Little Leaguers

Dillon Phelan of the Great Lakes region (out of Hinsdale, Illinois) mingled in full uniform with teammates near the Tigers dugout ahead of Sunday's night's game. Dillon catches for his baseball team, which lost both games it played in the World Series, but he found his mitt handy as he hoped to catch some baseballs from the Tigers. He already knew how to snag an autograph. Dillon removed his cap and flashed scores of autographs under the bill he already got earlier in the day from the Yankees and Tigers.