Yankees' Aaron Judge to be US captain at 2026 World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK — Appointed U.S. captain for next year's World Baseball Classic, Aaron Judge will be playing for more than himself and his teammates.
''It's something special getting a chance to represent our country,'' the New York Yankees star said after manager Mark DeRosa's announcement Monday. ''Just thinking about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country and laid their lives down for us to get a chance to go out here, and especially me, to get a change to go out here and play a game, it's a pretty humbling experience.''
DeRosa announced the appointment of the two-time American League Most Valuable Player four days after he was named U.S. manager for the second straight WBC.
''I got an opportunity before I get too old and Mark doesn't want me anymore,'' Judge said alongside DeRosa at a Yankee Stadium news conference.
Judge takes over from the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, the U.S. captain at the 2023 tournament. The U.S. lost the 2023 championship game to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Trout, his then-Angels teammate, to end the game.
''I reached out to Trout yesterday, told him where we were going. He said, `He's the one,''' DeRosa said.
Having just gone through free agency and being named the Yankees captain, Judge declined to play in the 2023 tournament.
''I felt like first my responsibility was to the Yankees,'' Judge said. ''I wanted to be a big part of getting the Yankees back where they need to be, so I felt I couldn't miss that first spring training.''