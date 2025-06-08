Yandy Díaz powers Rays past Marlins 3-2; Rasmussen's streak of 23 scoreless innings halted in 1st

Marlins rookie Heriberto Hernandez got the start at DH a day after he drove in the winning run with a pinch hit in the 10th inning of Miami's 11-10 victory. He singled the first three times up. He led off the fifth with a hit off Rasmussen, took second on a two-out wild pitch and scored on a base hit by Sánchez for a 2-0 lead.