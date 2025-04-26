Yan Liu has an albatross and a late birdie to hang onto the lead in the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Yan Liu had an albatross to offset three front-nine bogeys and rebounded from a late bogey for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke lead over four players Friday in the Chevron Championship, the first women's major tournament of the year.
Top-ranked Nelly Korda rallied late in the afternoon to make the cut in her title defense, following an opening 77 with a 68. She won last year at The Club at Carlton Woods for the last of her record-tying five straight victories.
She used a different putter Friday.
''I putted for an hour and a half after the round yesterday, so just needed something different,'' Korda said. ''Sometimes that's all you need.''
Fog delayed the start of play, with nine players unable to finish the round because of darkness.
Liu, the 27-year-old Chinese player who shared the first-round lead with Haeran Ryu after a 65, admitted she would feel some pressure Saturday.
''I think, definitely, I will feel a little bit, because, well, this is major,'' Liu said. ''I know the course is going to be harder, harder, so I think I just stay patient, calm because I'm very emotional person.''
Hyo Joo Kim (71) was a stroke back with Lindy Duncan (66), Sarah Schmelzel (68) and Mao Saigo (68). Kim won the Ford Championship a month ago in Arizona for her seventh LPGA Tour title, while the other four players at the top of the leaderboard are winless.