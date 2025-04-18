Yan Liu, Ashleigh Buhai share lead at 63 in the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship

LOS ANGELES — Yan Liu birdied the final three holes in chilly conditions Thursday afternoon for a 9-under 63 and a share of the first-round lead with Ashleigh Buhai in the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship.
With the temperature barely reaching 60 degrees (15.5 degrees Celsius) at El Caballero Country Club, Liu overcame an opening bogey to play the next nine in 7 under — making a 6-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th and five birdies.
''I got bogey and next hole I tell myself, `You have to be calm and you have to be confident and be brave. You can do it,′'' Liu said. ''Yeah, just talk with myself.''
After straight five pars, she birdied the par-5 seventh and made short birdie putts on Nos. 8 and 9. Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, the 27-year-old Chinese player had the lowest score of her tour career.
''Everything perfect, but not my driver,'' Liu said. ''But just little things. Right now my driver is a little too much fade, but I will figure out tomorrow.''
Buhai had nine birdies in her bogey-free morning round. The 35-year-old South African player won the 2022 Women's British Open for the first of her two LPGA Tour victories.
''The pins were in locations we could access them today as long as you use the slopes correctly,'' Buhai said. "If you hit it into the right bowls you'll get good results. Otherwise, you can short side yourself very easily.''
Frida Kinhult birdied the last three holes for a 64 in the second-to-last group of the day off the first tee.