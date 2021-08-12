ATHENS, Greece — Greece's coast guard says a search and rescue operation is under way for more than a dozen passengers from a yacht that sank off the coast of the island of Milos.
Coast guard spokesman Nikolaos Kokkalas said 17 passengers had been on board the roughly 30-meter-long (98-foot-long) yacht.
Two helicopters, three coast guard patrol boats, a private boat and two nearby vessels were involved in the rescue operation, and Kokkalas said survivors were being picked up from the Aegean Sea.
It was not immediately clear who had been on board the yacht or what their nationalities were. The cause of the sinking west and northwest of Milos has not yet been determined.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing
A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East early Thursday, and rescue workers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived.
World
Rights group says Hamas rockets at Israel a clear war crime
Human Rights Watch on Thursday said the thousands of rockets fired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the 11-day war with Israel "violated the laws of war and amount to war crimes."
Business
UK economy grows again but still below pre-pandemic level
The British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted but remains 4.4% below the level it was just before the start of coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Thursday.
World
Search resumes for victims of deadly Indian landslide
Rescuers resumed their search Thursday for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India a day earlier, killing at least 13 people.
World
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war.