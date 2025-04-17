Xi says China will stand with Southeast Asian countries in face of economic shocks

Xi is visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week, days after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements disrupted the global economy, and he has used the trip to promote Beijing as a source of stability in the region. Although the trip was likely planned before the tariffs uncertainty, it was a chance for Beijing to shore up its own relationships in the region and look for ways to mitigate the 145% tariffs that Trump has kept on China, even as he paused tariffs for other countries.