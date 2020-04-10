The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.
XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.
League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament canceled
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___The Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament will not be played this year…
Wild
'Undrafted but undaunted': Oilers' Colby Cave dies at 25
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an "awesome" rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25.
Gophers
Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women's coach
Mississippi State hired former Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs' head coach.
Twins
This Date in Baseball
April 121906 — Johnny Bates of Boston became the first modern player to hit a home run in his first major league at bat. Irv…
Twins
MLS goalkeeper moonlights as children's book author
Jeff Attinella is unique in that he's the only MLS goalkeeper who can also say he's a children's book author, a side job that has helped earn him the nickname "Dadtinella" from the Portland Timbers faithful.