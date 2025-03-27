Xcel Energy will refund Minnesota customers $48 million for costs related to a 2011 catastrophic equipment failure at the company’s coal plant in Becker.
State utility regulators in October ordered the refund, agreeing with an administrative law judge who found Xcel was partially responsible for the disaster that sidelined a massive generator at Sherco for almost two years.
The refund is for the cost of replacement power — which Xcel billed to customers — for the electricity Sherco’s Unit 3 would have generated.
Xcel recently calculated the refund amount, which includes interest, which the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) signed off on Thursday. Xcel expects to distribute the refund in April, and it will work out to about $12 for the average household.
During a safety test in 2011, a group of turbine blades broke and caused that turbine to “essentially self-destruct,” according to a report filed by Administrative Law Judge Ann O’Reilly.
A fire erupted, hydrogen sparked by flames caused a blast and a 200-pound piece of the generator was hurled across the plant floor. Much of the unit was destroyed. No one was hurt, but it cost $239 million to repair Unit 3, not including the cost of replacement power.
Ever since, Xcel has been entangled in a fight over who should pick up the tab.
Xcel recovered much of the repair costs from its insurers. Xcel, however, sued General Electric in 2013, alleging GE improperly designed and built the turbine and did not warn Xcel of crucial risks.