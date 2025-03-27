Environment

Xcel will issue $48 million Minnesota refund for 2011 coal plant disaster

The refund, which will average $12 for a typical household, comes after Xcel was found partially at fault.

By Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 5:52PM
The Sherburne County Generating Station, also known as Sherco, a large coal-fired power plant. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Xcel Energy will refund Minnesota customers $48 million for costs related to a 2011 catastrophic equipment failure at the company’s coal plant in Becker.

State utility regulators in October ordered the refund, agreeing with an administrative law judge who found Xcel was partially responsible for the disaster that sidelined a massive generator at Sherco for almost two years.

The refund is for the cost of replacement power — which Xcel billed to customers — for the electricity Sherco’s Unit 3 would have generated.

Xcel recently calculated the refund amount, which includes interest, which the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) signed off on Thursday. Xcel expects to distribute the refund in April, and it will work out to about $12 for the average household.

During a safety test in 2011, a group of turbine blades broke and caused that turbine to “essentially self-destruct,” according to a report filed by Administrative Law Judge Ann O’Reilly.

A fire erupted, hydrogen sparked by flames caused a blast and a 200-pound piece of the generator was hurled across the plant floor. Much of the unit was destroyed. No one was hurt, but it cost $239 million to repair Unit 3, not including the cost of replacement power.

Ever since, Xcel has been entangled in a fight over who should pick up the tab.

Xcel recovered much of the repair costs from its insurers. Xcel, however, sued General Electric in 2013, alleging GE improperly designed and built the turbine and did not warn Xcel of crucial risks.

The PUC decided to wait until the litigation had been resolved before weighing in on whether the separate energy replacement costs should fall on the company or its customers.

In 2018, Xcel settled with GE. Xcel’s insurers continued a lawsuit against GE.

A jury eventually found Xcel negligent in its operations and maintenance at Sherco 3 and that it was 48% at fault for the incident. The jury ruled GE was responsible for the rest.

The litigation ended in 2020, restarting a winding debate at the PUC over the replacement power costs.

In May, O’Reilly followed the jury’s logic and found Xcel should reimburse customers for 48% of replacement power costs — plus interest — because Xcel failed to maintain Sherco 3 in a “reasonable and prudent manner consistent with good utility practices.”

Xcel disagreed and said it paid appropriately for the Sherco disaster and has a long track record of operating power plants safely.

The PUC largely followed the advice of O’Reilly in ordering a refund, though it found Xcel should refund customers for 100% of the replacement power costs, rather than half.

The commission said Xcel, not its customers, was in the best position to screen companies it works with and seek redress when necessary.

Sherco 3 is the largest of three coal-fired generators at Xcel’s plant. Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency owns a minority stake in Sherco 3 but Xcel operates the unit.

The company shut down Unit 2 in December 2023 and plans to close the entire plant in stages by 2030, as it transitions away from fossil fuels.

Separately, in September, the PUC ordered Xcel to refund customers for replacement power costs after its workers accidentally severed underground cables and shut down the Prairie Island nuclear power plant for months.

Xcel has also proposed returning $176 million to customers in savings from federal tax credits for the production of nuclear energy as part of a $318 million package of refunds that includes the Sherco payments and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

about the writer

about the writer

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

See Moreicon

More from Environment

See More

Environment

Xcel will issue $48 million Minnesota refund for 2011 coal plant disaster

card image

The refund, which will average $12 for a typical household, comes after Xcel was found partially at fault.

Environment

Climate solution or ‘$20 billion gold bar scheme’? Explaining Minnesota’s lawsuit against Trump’s EPA.

card image

St. Paul

Garbage ‘crisis’ in St. Paul? Mayor Carter says so, but the City Council president says he’s an ‘alarmist.’

card image