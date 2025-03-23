St. Cloud

Xcel fixing control valve problem at its Monticello nuclear power plant

In the meantime, company officials said, electrical service shouldn’t be affected.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 23, 2025 at 2:03AM
FILE - In this April 3, 2006 file photo, Xcel's nuclear power plant at Monticello, Minn., is shown. Although the Minnesota House and Senate voted to lift a construction moratorium on new nuclear plants in Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton has asked for several changes before he'd sign the bill.
Xcel's nuclear power plant at Monticello. (Jim Mone/The Associated Press)

Xcel Energy on Saturday was continuing to fix a problem with a control valve at its Monticello nuclear power plant that was discovered Wednesday morning, according to a company statement.

The problem on Wednesday led the system to take the reactor offline automatically, shutting it down as it is designed to do, Xcel spokesperson Josiah Mayo said.

No impact on electrical service to customers was expected, he said.

The nuclear team is “taking the necessary steps to bring the plant back to full operations,” according to Mayo, and expects to be done soon.

The federal government renewed the Monticello plant’s operating license in December, permitting it to continue operating through 2050.

The Monticello plant, located on the Mississippi River, opened in 1971. Xcel has spent billions of dollars maintaining it over the years.

Xcel, Minnesota’s largest utility, provides most of the metro area’s electricity and has 1.3 million customers. The company also has a nuclear plant in Red Wing.

about the writer

about the writer

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a suburban reporter covering Dakota and Scott counties for the Minnesota Star Tribune, working breaking news shifts on Sundays. She previously spent three years covering K-12 education in the south metro and five months covering Carver County.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Xcel fixing control valve problem at its Monticello nuclear power plant

FILE - In this April 3, 2006 file photo, Xcel's nuclear power plant at Monticello, Minn., is shown. Although the Minnesota House and Senate voted to lift a construction moratorium on new nuclear plants in Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton has asked for several changes before he'd sign the bill.

In the meantime, company officials said, electrical service shouldn’t be affected.

High Schools

Dawson-Boyd wins Class 1A boys basketball state title

card image

High Schools

Cherry, Dawson-Boyd will meet in Class 1A boys basketball state championship game

card image