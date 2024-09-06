Xavier Worthy scores 2 TDs in NFL debut, giving the Chiefs' offense another dangerous dimension

Lamar Jackson had just hit Isaiah Likely on a broken play for a 49-yard touchdown pass that had drawn the Ravens to within 20-17 in the fourth quarter. Mahomes again answered by finding Rice for a nice gain, and then tight end Noah Gray, who earlier in the day had agreed to a contract extension. Finally, on second down at the Baltimore 35, the Super Bowl MVP spotted Worthy as he ran right past Marlon Humphrey, hitting him in stride with the touchdown strike.