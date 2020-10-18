NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Xavier Gipson caught two touchdown passes and scored on a punt return to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 31-12 victory over Division-II member Angelo State on Saturday night.
Gipson finished with five receptions for 177 yards. His 37-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Lumberjacks build a 14-10 halftime lead.
Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. Da'Leon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).
Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
