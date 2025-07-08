Xander Schauffele is trying to flush what feels like his worst season

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The best thing Xander Schauffele has going for him in the worst season of his career is a good attitude. That much was evident Tuesday when he walked into the media center at the Scottish Open and saw his picture.
It was on a wall beneath a sign that said, ''TOILETS.''
''That was heartwarming,'' Schauffele said with a grin that never seems too far away. ''Summed up how I feel about what's going on right now. I actually chuckled when I saw that one.''
He is the only American to win the Scottish Open over the last 10 years. He defends his title next week in the British Open, a victory that made him a double major winner in 2024, which allowed him to take his place among the elite in golf.
That can feel like much longer than a year ago.
Schauffele had reason to have big expectations this year. What he didn't see coming was a twinge in his ribs to start the season in Hawaii that turned out to be much worse — an intercostal strain and a cartilage tear.
He missed two months with the first significant injury of his career. He has not been the same since then, with only one top-10 finish, a tie for eighth in the Masters. His greatest achievement was extending his cut streak on the PGA Tour to 67 consecutive tournaments, the longest such streak in 20 years.
''I probably downplayed it in my own mind — ‘Yeah, you'll be fine, you've been playing great golf, you just came off the best year of your career' — and I've backed it up currently with the worst year of my career. It's been a hot one.''