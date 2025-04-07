Xander Schauffele is on the mend and motivated as ever at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two majors made Xander Schauffele believe he was capable of winning them all. Two months out of golf with a rib injury is putting that belief to the test.
Schauffele is more than capable of winning the Masters. The proof comes from his birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the PGA Championship last May, followed by supreme control in tough conditions at Royal Troon to win the British Open last June.
The guy who couldn't win a major suddenly was halfway home to the career Grand Slam.
''I know what I'm capable of when I'm feeling good, when I'm not thinking of anything but getting the ball in the hole,'' Schauffele said Monday at Augusta National. ''It's been a process to get back to that. I don't have a ton of reps doing it, but there's a lot for me to draw back on, previous accomplishments to sort of let that confidence grow.''
Even as the last player to win a major, the 31-year-old Californian is a little off the radar at the Masters. The focus is sharply on Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and defending Masters champion, and Rory McIlroy, a winner already twice this year at The Players Championship and Pebble Beach to move past Schauffele to No. 2 in the world.
That's due mainly to his time away. He discovered an intercostal strain in his rib, along with a slight tear in the cartilage, that left him out of competition from the season opener at Kapalua until he returned at Bay Hill.
In the three tournaments since then, his biggest feat was extending his streak to 60 consecutive cuts in a row, the longest on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods some 20 years ago.
But it's taken time and required patience.