Xander Schauffele is a sick man when it comes to golf's toughest test. He loves the US Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — Xander Schauffele wrapped up nine holes of the most punishing U.S. Open course and was smiling. This was on a Monday, only a practice round at Oakmont. But the image illustrates why Schauffele rarely seems to suffer at the major reputed to be the toughest test in golf.
He has finished out of the top 10 only once in his eight previous U.S. Open appearances. His highest score is a 75 in the third round at Brookline in 2022. He tied for 14th that week.
''Maybe I'm just sick and enjoy the challenge,'' Schauffele said with another smile. ''Something about it playing really hard. I think a good attitude goes a long way. It's obviously easier said than done, hard to keep a good attitude through the entire stretch of 72 holes, practice rounds as well. I don't know. I think they're a lot of fun.''
The attitude will be tested at Oakmont, the course with rough that looks like a cabbage and greens so fast it can feel like putting in a bathtub. The Stimpmeter was developed after the inventor read about Gene Sarazen hitting a putt into a bunker at Oakmont.
Schauffele still hasn't figured out the winning part of it, at least not at the U.S. Open. Despite his top 10s, he has yet to seriously challenge in the final hour.
This year presents a different test for the 31-year-old Californian, who broke through last year in the biggest events by winning the PGA Championship and the British Open.
He is still trying to find his groove after missing two months with a rib injury that significantly slowed the start of his season. That was a serious challenge — sitting at home, resting, doing next to nothing.
''I felt like I was playing at a pretty high level. Then I got hurt,'' he said. ''My expectations of what I knew I could do to where I was were different. And accepting that was tough. I think that was sort of the biggest wake-up call for me coming back.''