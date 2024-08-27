Xander Schauffele has the points for PGA player of the year. But the award no longer exists

Three PGA Tour players from the top 25 in the world ranking did not reach the Tour Championship — Brian Harman (17), Tom Kim (22) and Max Homa (23). ... Shigeki Maruyama will be at the Presidents Cup as an assistant captain to Mike Weir. Maruyama played on the last International team that won, in 1998 at Royal Melbourne. He went 5-0 that week ... Royal Dornoch in Scotland has been selected to host the Curtis Cup in 2028. ... Francesco Molinari (Continental Europe) and Justin Rose (Britain and Ireland) will be captains of the Team Cup on Jan. 10-12 in Abu Dhabi. The event is played during Ryder Cup years. ... Matt McCarty won his third Korn Ferry Tour title this year and earned instant promotion to the PGA Tour.