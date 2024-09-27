X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge's orders, sources say

X was blocked on Aug. 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people, where it was one of X's biggest markets, with more than 20 million users. De Moraes ordered the shutdown after sparring with Musk for months over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. The company said at the time that de Moraes' efforts to block certain accounts were illegal moves to censor ''political opponents" and that it would not comply. Musk called the judge an enemy of free speech and a criminal. But de Moraes' decisions have been repeatedly upheld by his peers — including his nationwide block of X.