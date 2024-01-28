There are lots of options for monitoring the outside of your home, but for total protection, you'll want to keep an eye on the interior, as well. That's why CNET.com has tested and rounded up some of the best indoor camera options on the market.

Which indoor home security camera is best for your home? That can depend on a number of factors, including price and compatibility with smart home devices and ecosystems, not to mention features and video quality. We've taken these considerations and more into account when testing indoor cameras. For the complete list, visit CNET.com.

Wyze Cam Pan v2

Best overall indoor security camera

CNET TAKE: Few indoor cameras will offer as much bang for the buck as the Wyze Cam Pan v2. It comes with the features you'd expect: 1080p resolution, night vision, pan, tilt and zoom, and two-way audio, for a budget-friendly price of just $50.

The Wyze Cam Pan can also identify a person and follow them as they walk across the room, send you a real-time notification of the event, and store a record of it for up to 14 days.

What sets this security camera apart even more is the free two-week cloud storage and built-in microSD card slot for local storage. If you'd like to continue cloud storage past the trial period, a monthly subscription will run you as low as a buck and a quarter.

CNET.com



