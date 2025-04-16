Wyoming Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion rights

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Whether the Wyoming Constitution enshrines abortion rights was a key subject in state Supreme Court arguments Wednesday, which also delved into whether legislators may regulate the procedure.
Justices took the arguments under advisement and will rule later, typically after a few months.
Wyoming has sought to enact two abortion bans since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The first ban is against abortion generally and the other against medication abortions, which would be the first ban of its kind in the U.S.
However abortion has remained legal since a state judge in Jackson blocked the laws and then ruled they were unconstitutional. The state appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
A 2012 state constitutional amendment that guaranteed the right of competent adults to make their own health care decisions was the crux of the November's ruling by District Judge Melissa Owens — and the Supreme Court oral arguments.
Wyoming Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde argued in court that abortion is not health care. He also said that voters passed the amendment not to allow abortion but in response to the federal Affordable Care Act, and lawmakers may make ''reasonable and necessary'' restrictions under the amendment.
''This court is extremely deferential to the Legislature in terms of what laws are necessary,'' Jerde told the five justices, all of whom were appointed by Republican governors.
Wyoming currently allows abortion without restrictions up to the time of viability outside the uterus, or about 25 weeks into pregnancy. The abortion bans would make Wyoming the 13th state with a total abortion ban since Roe v. Wade was overturned.