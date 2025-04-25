Wyden asks Trump administration officials to reconsider travel policies ahead of the World Cup

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon has asked top Trump administration officials to reconsider policies that are impacting travelers arriving in the United States, citing upcoming sporting events like the 2026 World Cup.
Wyden, top Democrat on the finance committee, wrote Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday to air his concerns over recent reports of international travelers being detained and other travel issues.
''This has turned ordinary travel into a needlessly grueling ordeal for tourists, business travelers, lawful permanent residents and U.S. citizens,'' Wyden wrote.
International travelers appear increasingly wary of the administration's immigration and border policies. Several countries have updated travel guidelines for their citizens planning on visiting the United States.
The travel forecasting company Tourism Economics recently revised its annual outlook last month to predict a 9.4% decline in international arrivals this year.
In February, a German visitor who attempted to return to the United States with his American fiancé after a road trip to Mexico was detained for 16 days. A backpacker from Britain, Becky Burke, was stopped at the U.S.-Canada border and held for nearly three weeks at a detention facility in the state of Washington, according to her father.
Wyden's plea comes after the federal government's National Travel and Tourism Office released preliminary figures showing visits to the U.S. from overseas fell 11.6% in March compared to the same month last year.
That slump has financial consequences. Tourism Economics expects U.S. spending by international visitors to drop by $9 billion this year.