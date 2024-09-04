Wyatt Langford becomes first Rangers rookie with walk-off slam in a 7-4 win over Yankees and Holmes

''Stuff's there, I feel like he's throwing the ball well. Tonight was a struggle, obviously,'' Boone said. ''Getting the lead guy there and then not putting away the righty there to start the rally, and then lost the zone a little bit and not being able to finish off some 3-2 counts. ... He's really important to us down there. We need his excellence to be part of the group down there. So, you know, this is a tough one.''