Wyatt Langford and Adolis García HRs help Rangers to a 7-3 victory over Astros

HOUSTON — Wyatt Langford homered with a career-high tying four hits and Adolis García added a solo shot to lead the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
The Rangers jumped on Lance McCullers Jr. (2-4) early. There were two outs with the bases loaded in the first when Evan Carter's single to right field knocked in a pair to put the Rangers up 2-0.
The AL West-leading Astros cut the deficit to 2-1 when Cam Smith scored on a groundout in the bottom of the inning.
García homered for a second straight game with one out in the third that made it 3-1. Carter walked with two outs before a single from Jake Burger. Jonah Heim's double to right field scored them both to extend the lead to 5-1.
McCullers allowed six hits and five runs in three innings as Houston's losing streak reached a season-high four games.
Langford's blast came with two outs in the seventh to push the lead to 7-3.
Jack Leiter (5-6) yielded five hits and three runs while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.
Christian Walker singled to open Houston's fourth before Victor Caratini's home run to right field got the Astros within 5-3.