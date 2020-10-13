WARSAW, Poland — A British World War II Tallboy bomb exploded while being made safe underwater by Navy sappers in northwestern Poland on Tuesday. No one was injured.
The 5.4-ton bomb was found September 2019 beneath a waterway leading to the port of Szczecin during work to deepen the passage.
Polish Navy sappers were trying to neutralize it underwater through burning out its explosives, but it went off in the process.
A spokesman for the sappers, Grzegorz Lewandowski, said no one was injured as all the sappers were at a safe distance from the blast, which was felt by local residents in the town of Swinoujscie.
Lewandowski said the bomb is now considered safe.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
French Genghis Khan exhibit put off over interference claims
A French museum has postponed an exhibit about Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan citing interference by the Chinese government, which it accuses of trying to rewrite history.
World
UK unemployment ascent accelerates amid winter job fears
Unemployment in the U.K. spiked higher in August, a clear sign that the jobless rate is heading towards levels not seen in 30 years as a government salary-support program ends this month and new local restrictions are imposed to suppress a resurgence of the coronavirus.
World
Nigeria protesters demand police reforms for sixth day
Crowds protesting against police brutality in Nigeria took to the streets Tuesday for a sixth day across the country after a video of a beating posted online sparked demonstrations that now have left at least 10 dead.
World
Sri Lanka Catholic bishops oppose proposed charter amendment
Sri Lanka's Catholic leaders urged the government on Tuesday not to proceed with a constitutional amendment that would consolidate power in the president's hands, saying it would undermine democracy.
World
Trade body says EU can sanction $4B worth of US goods
World Trade Organization arbitrators said Tuesday that the European Union can sanction up to $4 billion in U.S. goods over Washington's illegal support for plane maker Boeing.