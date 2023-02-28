Anna Keefer, the state's reigning long jump record holder, is hoping now to make an unconventional career leap — into professional wrestling.
The 2017 St. Michael-Albertville graduate turned North Carolina track and field standout was invited to Nashville for a World Wrestling Entertainment tryout last summer. Keefer (@Keefer_Anna) got offered a contract to join the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class.
Her goal now is to become a star on the WWE circuit.
High Schools
State track champ to pro wrestler? That's goal for STMA grad Anna Keefer
This wasn't the career Keefer was expecting when she set a Minnesota high school long jump record that still stands. But Keefer has benefited from a change in how pro wrestlers are recruited.