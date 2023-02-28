Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anna Keefer, the state's reigning long jump record holder, is hoping now to make an unconventional career leap — into professional wrestling.

The 2017 St. Michael-Albertville graduate turned North Carolina track and field standout was invited to Nashville for a World Wrestling Entertainment tryout last summer. Keefer (@Keefer_Anna) got offered a contract to join the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class.

Her goal now is to become a star on the WWE circuit.

