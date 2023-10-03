MUSIC

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Not just a rapping-to-the-oldies nostalgia trip, the New York State of Mind Tour has been wrapping these two giant NYC hip-hop acts together into one long co-headlining set with a backing band and songs released since their inarguably legendary debut albums: 1993's "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," with tracks including "Protect Ya Neck" and "C.R.E.A.M.;" and Nas' 1994 coming-out "Illmatic," with "N.Y. State of Mind" and "The World Is Yours." Method Man has been M.I.A. for much of the tour, but otherwise look for all the other Wu-Tangers. And don't forget De La Soul was added to open, carrying on after the February death of Trugoy the Dove. (8 p.m. Sat., Target Center, Mpls., $25 and up, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Bobby Rush

A month short of his 90th birthday, the Mississippi bluesman is not only still performing but he's still recording. This summer's "All My Love for You" is a more polished, full band effort — with some slick slide guitar and harmonica solos by Rush — than 2020's Grammy-winning "Rawer Than Raw." It's less risqué, but it's romantic in a Rush kind of way. In other words, it's blues with a wink and a smile. In "TV Mama," he sings of a "big hip woman, prettiest thing you've ever seen … my TV mama, the one with the big wide screen." (7 p.m. Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$45, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Stokley

Too seldom seen in his hometown, the Mint Condition frontman will finally play a local gig in support of 2021's exceptional, wonderfully eclectic "Sankofa," his second solo effort, that featured guests Snoop Dogg, Wale and H.E.R. Stokley performed at Prince Celebration 2023 and tore it up at Paisley Park in June. Who knew he was such a dazzling dancer? He long ago established his bona fides as a singer with Mint's '90s hits "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)" and "U Send Me Swingin'." With a band of mostly Minnesota musicians, Stokley visits a new music venue in the Purple One's old hang. (8 p.m. Sat., Uptown Theater, 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$65, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Margaret Glaspy

Seven years since grabbing attention with her debut LP, "Emotions and Math," this artful but also loud-cranking New York-based indie-rocker has generated even stronger acclaim with her third album, "Echo the Diamond," featuring riveting, moralizing songs such as the Current favorite "Act Natural" and the irony-drenched "Female Brain." The redemptive record was co-produced with her guitarist husband, Julian Lage, and features two Twin Cities natives for backers, drummer Dave King of the Bad Plus and bassist Chris Morrissey. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$37, axs.com)

C.R.

Low Cut Connie

There was always a serious undertone to his rowdy barroom singalongs such as "Boozophilia" and "Beverly," but LCC frontman Adam Weiner turns up his weighty approach on his locally adored Philly crew's new album "Art Dealers." The album was inspired by Lou Reed and Weiner's years spent playing NYC dive bars, and it rails against antisemitism and hatred in songs like the moving single "King of the Jews." Lovely, heady stuff, but you're still guaranteed a good time whenever this piano-boogie band hits the Mainroom stage. (8:30 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

C.R.

Quartetto Gelato

It's appropriate that this Canadian foursome named itself after a light, sweet dessert, for its smile-inducing music is deliciously delightful. Quartetto Gelato takes familiar classical fare like J.S. Bach and Mozart, mixes in plenty of tango master Astor Piazzolla, sprinkles in jazz and klezmer and arranges it all for the unusual combination of violin, cello, oboe and accordion. The audience had a blast when the quartet played the Bethlehem Music Series in 2015, and now the group returns to open Bethlehem's 42nd season. (4 p.m. Sun., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, bethlehemmusicseries.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Stile Antico

Hail, all ye of harried heart and mind. Avail yourself of the simple, soothing beauty of a cappella Renaissance polyphony. Few sing it as well as this thrice-Grammy-nominated, London-based collective of 12 voices, which opens the Schubert Club Mix season. The group will mark the 400th anniversary of the death of England's most celebrated Renaissance composer, William Byrd, by presenting his music in the cathedral-like acoustics of St. Paul's Landmark Center. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, $33, free for students and children, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Ever After' in Concert

Catch a bit of Broadway's "Ever After the Musical" here. Based on the Cinderella-inspired 1998, the stage show premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015 and was supposed to play the Ordway in 2019, but that slot was filled by "Six." Backed by a 14-piece band, this concert version of the show is headlined by Erika Henningsen, who starred in Broadway's "Mean Girls"; Jason Gotay, one of the title actors (and a survivor) of "Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark," and Heidi Blickenstaff ("Jagged Little Pill"). David Garrison, of "Married With Children" fame, will play Leonardo da Vinci. The concert bill also includes the Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $39-$86. 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'A Prairie Homeless Companion'

A fictional town called Miserable Falls takes the place of Lake Wobegon in this theatrical spoof of "A Prairie Home Companion," first created by zAmya Theater Project in 2019. Complete with music, off-color jokes and an open mic section, this revival takes a tour of small towns in Minnesota for a specific mission — to broaden our understanding of some serious issues. "There's an image that those experiencing housing insecurity live in urban areas but that's not entirely true," said director Maren Ward. "This issue affects Minnesotans in all corners of the state." (7 p.m. Thu., Plymouth Congregational Church, Mpls.; 4 p.m. Sat., Elk River High School, Elk River; 3 p.m. Sun., Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd; 6 p.m. Tue., Great River Arts, Little Falls. Check the site for later dates and venues. $20. 612-760-4804 or zamyatheater.org)

R.P.

COMEDY

The Eric Andre Explosion

No one today messes with the talk show format quite like Eric Andre. His long-running Adult Swim series, "The Eric Andre Show," is a string of nude remotes, practical jokes and bizarre questions that challenge even the loosest standards on cable television. It's easy to dismiss him as a wannabe member of the "Jackass" crew but his comedy is really more in line with the work of Ernie Kovacs, Andy Kaufman and early David Letterman. Seeing how far he'll take things in a live performance is half the reason for showing up when he takes the stage in St. Paul. (7 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $55-$145. first-avenue.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

Recovery Riot

Minnesota is sometimes referred to as the Land of 10,000 Rehabs, which helps explain why so many of the state's top comics are recovering addicts. Patrick Strait, author of "Funny Thing About Minnesota ... " is once again bringing together some of the area's best sober stand-ups — Elise Cole, Lily Meyer, Aidan McCluskey, Karen Pickering — for a night of zero booze and lots of laughs. Proceeds will go toward the 2218 Alano Club in Minneapolis. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Alano Society of Minneapolis, 2218 1st Av. S,, Mpls. $10-$15. mncomedy.com)

N.J.

ART

'Urban Cadence'

Lagos is a megacity of more than 14 million people, and Johannesburg, South Africa, has experienced major growth as a center for industrial development. This exhibition at the Weisman Art Museum features work by nine Nigerian and/or South African photographers who investigate the growth of these African cities through the theme of cadence. The pictures capture the cities' rhythms, and the ways people move through these dense urban landscapes. (Opening night party, Thu., 7-10 p.m., $15-20, free for students. Oct. 6-Dec. 31, 333 East River Pkwy., Mpls. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu. & Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., free, 612-625-9494 or wam.umn.edu)

ALICIA ELER

'Funispace'

Minneapolis-based photographer Justin Newhall spent four winters in the Swiss Alps, and while there he took photos only from ski gondolas. There's a certain mystique mixed with commercialism that the idea of the Alps conjures in the popular imagination, and the 11 photos in this show point to that. Bonus: The show's title, the name of a gondola in the town of Verbier, sounds humorous when pronounced incorrectly in English. (Opens Thu., with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. or by appt., free, 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)

A.E.

DANCE

'In the Same Tongue'

Poetry by Ntozake Shange, author of "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf" fuels a new dance work by dance legend Dianne McIntyre, a friend and collaborator with the late poet/playwright. McIntyre teams up with cellist-turned-composer Diedre Murray for the work, co-presented and co-commissioned by Northrop and the Walker Art Center. The piece spans eras of Black music as it explores language, communication and the relationship between sound and movement. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $20-$40, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Fall Fest

Gale Woods Farm celebrates 20 years of sharing the natural world with visitors. Throughout the weekend explore the grounds, watch the sheepherding dog trials, greet animals and learn how make cider. The farm market will have seasonal produce, musical guests will perform and guests can view demonstrations and enjoy food and brews from local vendors. (9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 7210 W. County Road 110, Minnetrista, threeriversparks.org)