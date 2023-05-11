A driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 35 in east-central Minnesota hit another vehicle and was killed, officials said Thursday.
The collision occurred about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday just south of Willow River in Pine County, the State Patrol said.
A Toyota SUV driven by Annette R. Larson, 61, of Superior, Wis., was traveling north on southbound Interstate 35 and struck a Volkswagen SUV head-on, the patrol said.
Larson died at the scene, according to the patrol. The other motorist, 19-year-old Henry F. Nelson, of St. Louis Park, was hospitalized in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.
The patrol hasn't said how Larson ended up on the wrong side of the interstate.
