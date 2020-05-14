A woman driving the wrong way on Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park crashed into another car, killing that car’s driver and injuring his three passengers, according to the State Patrol.

Ahmud Quadir Carrington, 22, of Minneapolis, was driving his Chevy Impala north near Bottineau Boulevard about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a Nissan Altima going the wrong way. Carrington later died at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Three passengers in Carrington’s car were taken to North Memorial with noncritical injuries. They were identified by the patrol as Ashley Behrendt, 22, of Rush City, Minn., Valentino Jackson, 23, of Minneapolis, and Brooklyn Simonitch, 21, of St. Paul.

Yana Olson, of Lester Prairie, Minn., the 28-year-old driver deemed by the patrol to have been going the wrong way, was taken to North Memorial with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Both drivers had been drinking, the patrol said.