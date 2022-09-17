Tap the bookmark to save this article.

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Owen Wright scored three touchdowns for the second straight week to spark Monmouth to a 45-6 rout of Georgetown on Saturday, earning the Hawks their first win in three starts this season.

Jaden Shirden ran for 299 yards a week ago in a 52-49 loss to Fordham. He followed that effort with 139 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against the Hoyas, scoring on a 67-yard dash in the third quarter. Monmouth (1-2) rushed for 202 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

Tony Muskett threw for 243 yards on 19-for-30 passing, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wright.

Patrick Ryan kicked first-half field goals from 28 and 38 yards out to account for Georgetown's scoring.

Pierce Holley was 21-of-38 passing for 191 yards, but Georgetown (1-2) was held to just 60 yards on 28 carries.

