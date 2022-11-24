HENDERSON, Nev. — Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Weber State 87-65 on Wednesday night.
Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-2). Trey Calvin added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Alex Huibregste recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Steven Verplancken Jr., who finished with 17 points. Weber State also got 10 points from Junior Ballard. Dillon Jones also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Iran will likely have backup keeper in match against Wales
With goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand likely sidelined after a scary injury in Iran's World Cup opener, backup Hossein Hosseini has a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale.
Sports
World Cup host Qatar must conquer nerves before Senegal
There's a good chance the World Cup will go from bad to worse for the Qatar team if the players don't conquer their nerves when they face African champion Senegal in their second group match.
Sports
After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
O Canada, the wait remains.
Sports
Wild host the Maple Leafs after Foligno's 2-goal game
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, fifth in the Central Division)
Sports
No. 19 UCLA has easy time with Pepperdine in 100-53 win
Freshman Amari Bailey scored a career-best 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 19 UCLA rebounded from a rough weekend in Las Vegas to beat Pepperdine 100-53 on Wednesday night.