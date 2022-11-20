FARMVILLE, Va. — Lamar Wright scored 24 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat VMI 93-67 on Saturday night.
Wright also had seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-2). Ray'Sean Taylor scored 19 points and added five steals. Deejuan Pruitt was 6-of-7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
Asher Woods finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (1-4). Tyler Houser added 18 points for VMI. Sean Conway also put up 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. SIU-Edwardsville visits Longwood and VMI plays Fairleigh Dickinson.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 23-3 at halftime. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran.
Sports
Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier.
Sports
2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12
Sports
Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants
While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll.