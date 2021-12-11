EASTON, Pa. — Ethan Wright had 22 points as Princeton defeated Lafayette 84-73 on Saturday.

Drew Friberg had 15 points for Princeton (8-3). Jaelin Llewellyn added 13 points and six rebounds. Tosan Evbuomwan had eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

Princeton posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Lafayette scored a season-high 45 second-half points.

Neal Quinn scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Leopards (2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyrone Perry added 14 points. Kyle Jenkins had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com