HIGH POINT, N.C. — John-Michael Wright scored 23 points and Lydell Elmore added 21 points as High Point defeated North Florida 85-74 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Izunabor had 15 points for High Point (1-2).

Josh Endicott had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Ospreys (0-5). Emmanuel Adedoyin and Jose Placer had 12 points apiece.