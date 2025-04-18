Sports

Wrexham slips to third place after draw with Bristol amid promotion push

Wrexham's bid for a third straight promotion took a hit when the popular Welsh team drew with Bristol 1-1 and slipped one spot into third place Friday.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 4:11PM

WREXHAM, Wales — Wrexham's bid for a third straight promotion took a hit when the popular Welsh team drew with Bristol 1-1 and slipped one spot into third place Friday.

Wrexham is battling for the second automatic promotion berth alongside Birmingham, which has already clinched the League One title and elevation into the second-tier Championship next season.

Wycombe leapfrogged Wrexham by beating Bolton 2-0 on Friday for its third straight victory and a one-point advantage over Wrexham in the standings with three games left.

The top two teams earn automatic promotion and the next four enter a playoff for one final promotion spot.

Playing in front of celebrity co-owner Rob McElhenney, Wrexham needed a 76th-minute equalizer from Matty James to offset Taylor Moore's first-half opener at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham has settled for draws in three of its past four games, and won the other one.

Just two years ago, the team was playing in the fifth-tier National League but has surged through England's soccer pyramid thanks to the injection of cash from McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Pistons are back in the playoffs and take NBA-record postseason losing streak into Game 1 vs Knicks

New York beating Detroit had become something of an NBA certainty, with the Knicks doing it 16 straight times over a span of five years.

Sports

Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev advance to Munich semifinals

Sports

NHL sets another attendance record, topping 23 million fans for the 1st time