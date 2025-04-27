Wrexham is one step from the Premier League. How will it make the biggest leap yet?

The next step is the biggest one yet for Wrexham.
The Premier League is in sight for the Welsh soccer team transformed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after successive promotions from non-league to playing in the second tier of English soccer next season.
But making a further leap from the Championship to the top flight will be another challenge entirely.
''I think everybody knows the jump is huge,'' Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. "I think that a lot of tough decisions will be made this summer, in terms of who we bring in and how we add to this fantastic squad of lads we've got. But let's see if we can build a squad to compete at that level.''
From next season Wrexham will face the likes of Leicester - a Premier League champion in 2016, Champions League quarterfinalist in 2017 and FA Cup winner in 2021. Leicester is just one of a clutch of teams with recent top-flight experience and finances, such as Southampton and Ipswich, which were both relegated this season.
Recruitment
Wrexham's transfer business in the off-season will likely be key to its chances of competing at such a high level. Its rise in double-quick time has been partly achieved by convincing players to drop one or two divisions to help the club progress.
Iconic striker Paul Mullin moved down from the fourth tier to non-league and fellow forward Ollie Palmer dropped down two divisions.